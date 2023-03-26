Home Sports Atlanta collective outperforms Indiana, Trae Young sent off for kicking ball at umpire
After a game hung and marked by defensive largesse, Atlanta ended up winning against Indiana (130-143). While the two formations struggled to make the break during the first period, the Hawks flew away at the end of the game. Atlanta remains eighth in the Western Conference with this third straight win at home.

This was, in particular, acquired thanks to a certain skill: 55.2% success rate over the whole meeting and a 4/4 at three points in the last quarter which allowed them to take off. Eight Hawks players finished with more than ten points, including Dejounte Murray (20 points and 12 assists) and John Collins (21 points, 75% success rate).

Author of 14 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds, Trae Young was sent off during the third quarter. The Hawks point guard challenged a stoppage of play before violently ejecting the ball towards the referee of the meeting. Already the fifteenth technical fault of the season for him. The next one will come with a one-game suspension and a $5,000 fine.

