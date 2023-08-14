Atlanta Falcons Release Mykal Walker, Promising Linebacker, Ahead of Contract Year

Atlanta Falcons Release Starting Linebacker Mykal Walker

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have made the surprising decision to release linebacker Mykal Walker, one of their starting linebackers from last season. The move comes as a shock to fans and analysts alike, as Walker had an impressive season for the Falcons in 2022.

Walker, 25, started 12 games for Atlanta last season alongside Rashaan Evans, and he made a significant impact on the field. He recorded a career-high 107 tackles, with four tackles for loss, his first-ever sack, and two interceptions. This marked Walker’s first year as a full-time starter after spending the previous two seasons as a rotation player.

During his time with the Falcons, Walker played in 49 games, starting in 20 of them. He also managed to collect three interceptions and one sack. As a fourth-round pick out of Fresno State, Walker was entering the final year of his contract with Atlanta.

Upon hearing the news of his release, Walker took to Instagram to thank the Falcons and express his optimism about the future. He stated, “My journey is far from over,” hinting that he is ready to move on and find a new opportunity in the NFL.

In the preseason, Walker found himself playing behind free agent signing Kaden Elliss and second-year pro Troy Andersen at inside linebacker. Notably, the Falcons had experimented with utilizing Walker at outside linebacker during training camp, indicating the team’s willingness to explore different defensive strategies.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his role, Walker remained positive about Atlanta’s defensive scheme. He believed that the scheme would enable him to showcase his skills and utilize his speed effectively.

In the Falcons’ preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, Walker played 24 snaps and recorded four tackles. Although most starters did not play in the game, it was an opportunity for Walker to demonstrate his capabilities.

It is worth noting that Walker was notably absent from Atlanta’s practice on Sunday, possibly prompting the team to make a move. In response, the Falcons signed linebacker Frank Ginda, the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year, as a potential replacement.

As the news spreads throughout the NFL community, fans and experts are left wondering what the future holds for Walker. With his impressive performance last season and his evident determination, it is likely that he will find a new home in the league soon.

The Atlanta Falcons’ decision to release Mykal Walker sends shockwaves through the organization and raises questions about the team’s plans at the linebacker position. Only time will tell how this move will impact the Falcons’ defense in the upcoming season.

