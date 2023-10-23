Atlanta Hawks exercise options on Johnson and Griffin

The Atlanta Hawks have exercised their rookie scale team options of Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin for the 2024-25 season. This was the fourth option for Johnson and the third for Griffin.

Johnson is expected to play a bigger role this season, following the sale of John Collins. The wing played in 70 games last season, averaging 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game.

Griffin averaged 8.9 points and shot 39 percent from behind the arc.

