The Atlanta Hawks today announced the hiring of Quin Snyder as the franchise’s 15th full-time head coach. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Snyder was the head coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, amassing a record of 372-264 (.585) and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. Over his past six seasons (2016-17 to 2021-22), the Jazz has compiled a 294-178 record, the third-highest winning percentage (. 623) in the NBA and best in the Western Conference during that span. Utah began the 2020-21 season with a 23-5 record, earning Snyder the honor of being named head coach of the 2021 Western Conference All-Star Team, and finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA (52-20; .722) and fifth-highest single-season winning percentage in Jazz history. His 372 wins are second in franchise history behind only Jerry Sloan.

Snyder finished sixth in the NBA Coach of the Year vote in 2017, second in 2018, eighth in 2019, and third in 2021. He is a four-time Western Conference Coach of the Month.

Prior to joining the Jazz in 2014-15, Snyder served as an assistant coach with the Hawks during the 2013-14 season on head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next coach. He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values ​​and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and partnership with players, tremendous attention to detail, and a great emphasis on player development,” Fields said. “We are thrilled to welcome him, his wife Amy and their family to Atlanta.”

“I am excited to return to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks. Landry has an outstanding reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly apparent that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with strong foundations and high standards. I am thrilled to partner with Landry to create a successful program that devoted Hawks fans are proud and cheering on and am grateful to Tony, Jami and the Ressler family for this opportunity. My family and I look forward to immersing ourselves in the community and calling Atlanta home.”

In his eight seasons with Utah, the Jazz allowed the fewest points per game (102.0) in the NBA, fifth-lowest field goal percentage (.449), and 10th-lowest three-point percentage (.355) in addition to fifth place in rebounding (44.9). Offensively over that span, Utah ranked 5th in three-point field goal percentage (.366) and 6th in three-point field goal attempts per game (31.5).

The Jazz have made the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals on three occasions (2017, 2018 and 2021). Snyder’s teams amassed a 21-30 (.412) record in the postseason.

Prior to joining the Hawks in 2013-14, Snyder served as an assistant coach for CKSA Moscow (2012-13), Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12), and Philadelphia 76ers (2010-11). From 2007 to 2010, Snyder was head coach of the Austin Toros (the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs), posting a 94-56 (.627) mark, leading the Toros to three straight playoff appearances and the National 2008 Basketball Development League championship game. He was the 2008-2009 D-League Coach of the Year.

Snyder began his head coaching career at the University of Missouri in 1999, where in seven seasons he led the Tigers to a 128-96 (.571) record and four NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight appearance. Before starting with Missouri, he served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers (1992-93) and at Duke (1995-99) under Mike Krzyzewski. The former Duke guard (1985-89) played in 136 games in four years with the Blue Devils, reaching three Final Fours, averaging 6.2 points. Snyder earned degrees in philosophy and political science from Duke, later also earning a Juris Doctor and an MBA from Duke. He is originally from Mercer Island, WA.