Atlanta Hawks, the candidate of The Athletic: who is Charles Lee?

Atlanta Hawks, the candidate of The Athletic: who is Charles Lee?

Charles Lee is currently the number one candidate to succeed Nate McMillan at the Atlanta Hawks, at least according to The Athletic.

Charles Lee is an American professional basketball coach who was promoted to associate head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA last summer. Lee was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland on February 25, 1985, and grew up in a basketball-loving family. He played college basketball at Bucknell University, where he had a good career as a basketball player.

After college, Lee played in Europe before returning to Bucknell as an assistant in 2012. Later, he worked as an assistant coach at other NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks, before joining the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach in 2018.

Under the guidance of Mike Budenholzer, head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks (and former Hawks like Quin Snyder, the other strong name), Lee helped develop the team play of the Bucks, who reached the NBA Finals in 2021, winning then the title of NBA champions. Lee is regarded as one of the league’s most promising young managers, thanks to his knowledge of the game, his ability to manage players and his creativity in developing game strategies.

