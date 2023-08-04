Atlas’ Dream of Leagues Cup Victory Shattered in Controversial Match against New England Revolution

Title: Atlas Falls to New England Revolution in Dramatic Leagues Cup Clash

Subtitle: Controversial Arbitration and Penalty Shootout Decides Nail-biting Encounter

In a highly anticipated Leagues Cup showdown, Atlas was left heartbroken after drawing 2-2 with the New England Revolution, only to be defeated 8-7 in the subsequent penalty shootout. The match was marred by controversial refereeing decisions from Fernando Guerrero, which ultimately had a significant impact on the final outcome. Atlas, who held a two-goal advantage at one point, failed to maintain their lead and ultimately bowed out of the tournament.

From the outset, Atlas displayed their intent, swiftly taking the lead to open the scoring. However, as the game progressed, their dominance waned, compounded by Guerrero’s questionable penalty decision which gifted the New England Revolution the equalizer. With the match deadlocked, the Boston-based team will now face Querétaro in the Eighth Final of the Leagues Cup.

Taking place at Gillette Stadium, the game commenced with both teams displaying their quality. Aldo Rocha’s exquisite free kick found Martín Nervo, whose subsequent effort was met by Caicedo, only to be saved by goalkeeper Earl Edwards. In response, the New England Revolution’s Giacomo Vrioni narrowly missed a chance to score with a powerful header.

Minutes later, Mateo García made history by scoring his first goal for Atlas, skillfully using his left foot to secure a 1-0 lead. Caicedo continued the momentum, doubling the advantage with a header in the eleventh minute. However, New England staged an impressive comeback, reducing the deficit to 2-1 through Gustavo Bou’s strike in the 30th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from Vargas’ save.

The first half ended with the New England Revolution applying sustained pressure on Atlas, with Brandon Bye’s attempt hitting the crossbar in the dying moments. The second half saw New England launching relentless attacks, while Atlas welcomed the return of Brian Lozano. Despite Lozano’s efforts, Bou missed a golden opportunity to restore parity in the 63rd minute.

Controversy struck in the 77th minute, when Guerrero awarded a penalty to the New England Revolution following Santamaría’s challenge on Vrioni. Bou converted the penalty a minute later, leveling the scoreline at 2-2. Adding to Atlas’ woes, Santamaría received his second yellow card, resulting in a sending off. At the conclusion of regular time, Guerrero also handed a red card to Atlas’ coach, Mora.

The match eventually had to be settled by penalties, adding further drama to an already intense encounter. After successful conversions by Luis Reyes and Vrioni, both teams relied on their attacking prowess to maintain an even keel. Ultimately, it was Zapata’s strike that initially gave Atlas the advantage, only to be matched by Emmanuel Boateng’s equalizer. As the shootout progressed, Bryan Trejo, Ian Harkes, and Abella all found the back of the net, while Andrew Farrell had the final decisive shot, securing New England’s passage to the next round.

Although Atlas showcased their talent and fought valiantly, the match will be remembered for the controversy surrounding Guerrero’s decisions and the nail-biting penalty shootout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

