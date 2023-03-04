Home Sports Atletico celebrate shooting match against Sevilla
Sports

Atletico celebrate shooting match against Sevilla

by admin
Atletico celebrate shooting match against Sevilla

Atletico Madrid has moved up to third place in the Spanish league with a shooting match. The hosts beat Sevilla 6-1 (2-1) in the 24th round on Saturday, overtaking Real Sociedad in the table.

The Dutchman Memphis Depay started the gala on his debut with a brace (23rd, 26th). After the interim goal from Youssef En-Nesyri (39′), Antoine Griezmann (53′), Yannick Carrasco (69′) and twice Alvaro Morata (76′, 90’+2) ensured clear conditions after the break.

The peat festival was also the fitting gift for coach Diego Simeone. The Argentine made his 613th touchline for Atletico, setting the club’s record.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Basketball, European women: Italy-Greece 77-67

You may also like

Casio G-SQUAD GBD-H2000: the first G-SHOCK for sports...

Bucchi: “A really good team victory in front...

Fiorentina-Milan 2-1: video, gol e highlights

Thomas Pidcock wins the Strade Bianche ahead of...

Jacobs and Ceccarelli at the European indoor championships:...

Sensation complete. Czech figure skating celebrates gold at...

Ski, Kilde wins downhill and cup in Aspen

Title candidates open quarterfinals successfully – sport.ORF.at

Serie A: Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1 – Football

Dubai Tennis Championships: Daniil Medvedev overwhelms Andrey Rublev...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy