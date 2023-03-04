Atletico Madrid has moved up to third place in the Spanish league with a shooting match. The hosts beat Sevilla 6-1 (2-1) in the 24th round on Saturday, overtaking Real Sociedad in the table.

The Dutchman Memphis Depay started the gala on his debut with a brace (23rd, 26th). After the interim goal from Youssef En-Nesyri (39′), Antoine Griezmann (53′), Yannick Carrasco (69′) and twice Alvaro Morata (76′, 90’+2) ensured clear conditions after the break.

The peat festival was also the fitting gift for coach Diego Simeone. The Argentine made his 613th touchline for Atletico, setting the club’s record.

