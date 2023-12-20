ATLÉTICO DE MADRID and GETAFE tied 3-3 in an electrifying match in Madrid | La Liga – ESPN Deportes

Last night, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid was the stage for an electrifying match between Atlético de Madrid and Getafe, which ended in a 3-3 tie. The thrilling game had fans on the edge of their seats as both teams battled it out on the field.

The match was especially significant for Atlético de Madrid as it marked Antoine Griezmann’s return to the team after a successful stint at Barcelona. However, Getafe had other plans as they spoiled Griezmann’s party with an impressive performance.

The game saw goals from both sides, with Atlético de Madrid scoring three goals from Memphis and Riquelme, while Getafe managed to equalize with goals of their own. Unal, who had been on the Getafe bench for six months, made a memorable appearance in the match.

The result left both teams with mixed emotions as they walked away with a hard-fought point each. Atlético de Madrid will be disappointed not to have secured a win in front of their home crowd, while Getafe will be proud of their performance against a top-tier team.

Overall, the match was a thrilling display of skill and determination from both teams, and fans were treated to an exciting night of football in Madrid. The tie keeps both teams in the running in La Liga, and they will be looking to build on this performance in their upcoming matches.

