Atlético – Getafe 3:3, Atlético drew with Getafe, Sevilla won after 10 games in La Liga

In the 38th minute, Atlético weakened defender Savić, who was sent off after a second yellow card. Nevertheless, Griezmann opened the scoring before the break. Getafe equalized in the 53rd minute thanks to Mayoral, but then conceded twice. Substitute Morata scored and moments later Griezmann made it 3-1 from the penalty spot.

However, the guests won a point in the end. In the 87th minute, Rodríguez brought down and in the set-up Mayoral equalized from another penalty kick. The Getafe forward is the second best scorer in the competition with 12 goals. Bellingham from Real Madrid has one more goal. In the ninth home match in the league, Atlético did not win for the first time, in the third place of the incomplete table, they replaced the champion Barcelona by a score.

Sevilla started to triumph in Granada already in the first half, when Pedrosa and Ocampos made their mark. The third goal for the guests was added in the 49th minute by the 37-year-old stopper Ramos. The Andalusian team moved up to 13th place.

Spanish Football League – 18th round: Vallecano – Valencia 0:1 (61. Canós) Atlético Madrid – Getafe 3:3 (44th and 69th from pen. Griezmann, 63. Morata – 53. and 90.+3 from pen . Mayoral, 87. Rodríguez) Granada – FC Sevilla 0:3 (23. Pedrosa, 32. Ocampos, 49. Ramos)

