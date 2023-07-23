Atlético Mineiro falls to Gremio with Luis Suárez in the stands

Sao Paulo 07/23/2023 at 05:21 CEST

The Mineiro chains seven league games without knowing the victory

His coach said he expected a prompt resolution of Suárez’s “soap opera”

Gremio defeated Atlético Mineiro 1-0 this Saturdaywith the Uruguayan star Luis Suarez in the stands while defining his future, on the sixteenth day of the Brazilian Championship.

A goal from Ronald from a corner kick in the 11th minute it was enough for the Tricolor Gaúcho to add the three points and snatch the second position from Flamengo, who today did not go beyond a draw at home against América Mineiro (1-1).

The whole of Porto Alegre he remains ten points behind the leader Botafogowhich this Sunday will be measured at home with Santos.

With this defeat, Atlético Mineiro, led by former Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, chain seven league games without knowing victory.

The Guild coach, Renato Gaucho, opted to leave Luis Suárez out of the calla decision that he will maintain until the negotiations between the striker and the board are resolved, according to what he said in statements to SporTV before the meeting.

Gaucho said he was tired of the subject and expressed his desire for a speedy resolution of the “soap opera” around the continuity of the ex-player of Liverpool and FC Barcelona.

Suarez, for his part, wanted to make clear his commitment to the club by attending the Arena do Gremio to watch the match against Mineiro live and, in the morning, going to the training center to continue treatment on the knee.

The Brazilian press assures, instead, that Suárez wants to leave the Gremio and join the ranks of Inter Miamiwho has just signed the Argentine star Lionel Messi and other of his former teammates at FC Barcelona, ​​such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

In another of the games this Saturday, Palmeiras, with a goal from Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos, beat Fortaleza 3-1 and broke a streak of five league games without winning.

Endrickthe young promise tied by Real Madrid, who turned 17 on Friday, sat on the bench for the entire engagementwithout disputing a single minute.

Flamengo and América Mineiro shared the points at the Maracana (1-1).

The visitors scored first and Victor Hugo saved the furniture for Jorge Sampaoli’s in a free kick taken by the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta in stoppage time.

Bahía and Corinthians also tied (0-0)a result that leaves both close to the relegation zone, while Cuiabá surprised and beat Sao Paulo 2-1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

