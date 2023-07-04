Atlético Nacional expresses interest in Honduran midfielder Deybi Flores after impressive performance in 2023 Gold Cup

Title: Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores Attracts Interest from Atlético Nacional

Date: 2023-07-03

The Honduran National Team returned to their homeland after a disappointing performance in the group stage of the 2023 Gold Cup. Despite their early exit, one player stood out among the Honduran squad – Deybi Flores. The midfielder, who also plays in Europe, caught the attention of Atlético Nacional, the most successful team in the Colombian League.

Playing in all three games of the Gold Cup, Deybi Flores showcased his talent and became an integral part of the team under Coach Diego Vázquez. His impressive performances in the midfield did not go unnoticed by several teams in the Concacaf competition.

According to reports from the Universo Nacional portal, Atlético Nacional has expressed a keen interest in acquiring the services of the Honduran midfielder. The 17-time Colombian soccer champion has been closely monitoring Flores’ performances during the tournament.

With Atlético Nacional currently rebuilding their squad for the second half of 2023, Deybi Flores appears to be a crucial part of their plans. The club has already reached out to the player’s representatives to discuss potential terms of the transfer.

Atlético Nacional, known for nurturing talented Colombian players, suffered a setback by losing the grand final to Millonarios. In their quest to regain their dominance, the addition of Flores could strengthen their midfield and provide a much-needed boost.

Deybi Flores made headlines at the beginning of 2023 when he left Panetolikos in Greece to sign with the Hungarian team Fehérvár. During his time with Fehérvár, Flores played 15 games in the second stage of the championship and received four yellow cards.

Before joining Fehérvár for their preseason, Flores plans to enjoy some well-deserved vacation time in Honduras. After impressing both domestically and internationally, the midfielder’s future seems bright, raising hopes of a potential transfer to Atlético Nacional.

As negotiations between Atlético Nacional and Deybi Flores’ entourage continue, fans eagerly await the outcome, hoping to see the talented Honduran midfielder donning the green-and-white jersey of the Colombian powerhouse in the near future.

