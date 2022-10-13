The Atletico goalkeeper struggles to hold back his disappointment.

Atletico Madrid does not go beyond 0-0 with Brugge and further complicates their life. Simeone’s team fails once again to find the way to the goal and benefiting from it is the Belgian team that tears a goalless draw and qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. At the end of the challenge Oblak does not hide his bitterness from the microphones of Movistar.

The goalkeeper is obviously frustrated with the result. “We had the quality and the possibilities to make the path towards qualification downhill and also to win this match but we produced yet another siege without being able to find the way to the goal. I am sure that Atletico have put their maximum effort into it. It’s possible, but unfortunately matches are not won in football without goals. And we didn’t succeed even though the team pressed hard, put the opponent in serious difficulty and generated opportunities. “

Mignolet proved decisive in the economy of the challenge. His interventions directed the match and qualification in favor of Brugge. “As a goalkeeper, I can only congratulate him. He played an extraordinary game. The role of the goalkeeper is very special. Sometimes any shot goes into the goal, on other occasions they either all go out of the mirror or you can collect a clean. sheet rejecting every ball. Net of Mignolet’s great saves we would have deserved to win anyway “.

The prospects of the group, for a change, get complicated. Atletico just can’t qualify with serenity, even when the group seems widely within reach. Oblak takes note of this. “I think it is a real shame that every year we have to suffer so much to reach the qualification for the round of 16. We always get to play the last 90 ‘without knowing if we will pass the round. Now we just have to wait for the verdict of the match between Porto and Leverkusen with the knowledge that if we win the next two games we will be able to hit the target. “ See also The world of motors looks at the island

October 12, 2022

