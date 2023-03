An inauspicious away match to Pezze di Greco, a hamlet of Fasano, for Ideale Bari defeated 3 to 1 by bottom side Atletico Pezze. The perspective changes if the point of view focuses on the stands where, as always, in support of the Bari team there is the inevitable group of ultras. Clapping, voice, goliardia. Regardless of results and category, it is impossible to overcome this phase of eternal youth.

Photo by Tino Chinni