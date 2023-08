Atletico Madrid celebrated a thrashing victory over Rayo Vallecano at the end of the third round in the Primera Division on Monday. Coach Diego Simeone’s team defeated their city rivals 7-0 (4-0).

Match winners for Atletico were substitute Alvaro Morata with two goals (73′, 84′) and Saul Niguez and Rodrigo de Paul with two assists each. In the table, the club is in second place with seven points behind the still flawless record champions Real Madrid.

