Atlético San Luis Secures First Place in General Table with Victory over Mazatlán

Atlético San Luis Takes First Place in the General Table with Win Against Mazatlán

Atlético San Luis kicked off Matchday 9 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament with a thrilling victory against Mazatlán, securing first place in the General Table. The Potosinos bounced back after last week’s defeat to Pumas, breaking their streak of five consecutive victories.

In the match, Atlético San Luis exploited Mazatlán’s weakened form, as the latter now endures a winless streak of four matches. The leaders of AP2023 took advantage of their opponent’s vulnerability to claim a 3-2 victory at home.

The first two goals for San Luis showcased their dominance on the field. Javier Güemez scored an impressive goal in the 18th minute with a powerful shot that left goalkeeper Hugo González helpless. In stoppage time, Leonardo Bonatini extended the lead for San Luis with a finish that found the back of the net, solidifying their control over the match.

The second half saw San Luis comfortably securing their victory with a third goal from Vitor Samuel Ferreira, who found the target with a low center shot.

However, Mazatlán showed resilience and managed to pull two goals back. Ake Loba scored in the 87th minute and almost completed a comeback. Initially ruled offside by the referee, the decision was overturned after a VAR review, causing nervousness among the San Luis camp. Fortunately, time ran out for Mazatlán to avoid defeat.

With the three points earned, San Luis now occupies the top spot in the General Table, two points ahead of América. However, the latter has the opportunity to reclaim the lead if they win their upcoming match against Toluca on Sunday.

San Luis’s victory sets the stage for an exciting race to the top of the table, as other teams vie for the coveted position. Fans will eagerly await the next matches to see if San Luis can maintain their position or if another team will rise to the challenge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

