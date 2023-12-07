Atlético San Luis vs América LIVE. Liga MX Semifinal Broadcast

The first half of the match between Atlético de San Luis and América has come to an end, and América is currently leading with a score of 3-0. The match, taking place at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, is the First Leg of the Apertura 2023 Semifinals, and a full house is expected for this exciting clash.

América has taken the lead with two goals in the first half, leaving Atlético de San Luis with a lot of ground to cover in the second half. The tension is high as both teams are vying for a spot in the finals, and the intensity of the match is palpable.

As the second half kicks off, all eyes will be on the players as they fight for dominance on the field. The atmosphere is electric, and fans are on the edge of their seats as the minutes tick by. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling match.

Share this: Facebook

X

