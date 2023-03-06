It is increasingly difficult to plan the races to follow too far in advance given that it is often a pathetic ballet between tickets granted late or in limited quantities, police stations that block their sale, due to often incomprehensible reasons of public order, and fans who rightly end up declining indecent offers preferring to desert.

To find something interesting that the various repressive bodies haven’t put their paws on, you have to go down to Excellence, more precisely in the Lazio group B, where the Roman team of Atletico Torrenova hosts the leaders Sora, followed by his hot and large fan base. I honestly thought that in this case too, the capacity of the small but fascinating Atletico Torrenova stadium, located in the same district, would become a useful pretext for yet another ban. Instead (and fortunately) the noble black and white fans can be present in this singular away match in this neighborhood but above all in this particular stadium, so far from the standards of modern football but perhaps precisely for this reason and characteristic in its own way.

Atletico Torrenova born in 1986 did not follow neighborhood ultras as happens elsewhere, even the writing “Arditi Torrenova” on the walls of the stands, reminds us that before the bankruptcy even the red and white counted on a more structured support which unfortunately could not resist the hardships weather. So today only the Bianconeri guests will be the only protagonists.

Although the game starts at 11, the Sorani answer present even though they enter slightly late due to the ticket price, set at 12 euros, not really cheap for an Excellence match and which therefore finds some resistance. Once through the entrance gate, they wait for everyone to enter before taking their seats in the only grandstand of this facility.

In the meantime, on the pitch the match started a few minutes ago with Sora who, after having remembered a local player with a bouquet of flowers who died in a road accident at the age of just 17, immediately made himself dangerous. In the stands instead the ultras from Sorani, after arranging the various patches including one of the friends of the “Banda Volsca” Velletri, begin their show made up of continuous choirs, clapping and constant waving of the flags. It doesn’t matter if the sector is what it is, on the contrary this makes the atmosphere even more particular, with the field set in the high buildings of the neighborhood.

After less than twenty minutes, Sora took the lead with Origlia, who exploded the black and white sector which then continued to cheer non-stop for their favorites who played on velvet, closing the first fraction on 0-3 while Atletico Torrenova remains in ten men for an expulsion.

The black and white ultras under a sun that is anything but winter, always continue to encourage their team with a good choral intensity and before the teams go to rest, they carry out a nice scarf, with the flags always blowing in the wind which give a further dose of color. At the beginning of the second half, Atletico Torrenova scored the flag goal, despite the numerical inferiority, but it will be a flash in the pan because the leaders score two more times, setting the final score on a 1 to 5 which leaves no room for further comments .

Going back to the Sorana supporters, in this second part of the match they always cheer well but there are some pauses, physiological and justifiable for this closely dominated Excellence in which the pathos of the goal in the balance has therefore ceased, and where – as happened this time – the further stimulus of confrontation in the stands is often missing.

The goal celebrations were beautiful, once again Sora played virtually at home thanks to the support of their fans, with whom at the final whistle, the players celebrated their twentieth victory in a row out of twenty-one games played, leaving the team twenty-one points behind Gaeta second in the ranking. Some players wave the flags of the ultras on the field, others sing with them, still others hug each other and embrace the boys in the stands. A single block, without distinction, players and ultras in symbiosis towards the common goal, now ever closer, that Serie D lost in 2014-15 and which both the team and the ultras deserve to celebrate!

Marco Gasparri