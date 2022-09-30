Original title: Atmosphere!Shenhua’s reversal hero refused to celebrate because he thanked Dalian from the bottom of his heart for the support

On September 29, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, there was a contest between Dalian and Shanghai Shenhua. Neither side made any achievements in the first half. In the second half, Dong Yanfeng scored with a long-range shot. Zhu Jianrongmei, who came off the bench before the end of the game Opened twice, in the end, the Dalian natives were reversed by Shanghai Shenhua 1-2.

In this game, Zhu Jianrong, who came off the bench, scored twice to help the team complete the reversal. It is worth mentioning that after scoring the goal, Zhu Jianrong pressed his hands down and refused to celebrate, because Zhu Jianrong did not have a career with Dalian in his career. Over the intersection, this move raised questions from the outside world. In this regard, Ma Yue, the press officer of Shenhua Club, explained:

He came off the bench in 80 minutes and scored twice in 3 minutes. The director made a big comeback. I personally think that Zhu Jianrong did not choose to celebrate after scoring two goals. As a Qingdao native, Zhu Jianrong’s career has nothing to do with Dalian. Many people are puzzled by his refusal to celebrate. In fact, this is the scene that Zhu Jianrong had imagined before the game. He admitted that it was really too difficult for the team this year. After several months of closure, it was impossible to return to the home court. It was the city of Dalian that accepted Shenhua, from providing base isolation. To the implementation of the Golden State home game, the thoughtful and attentive service in all aspects allows the entire Shenhua team to have a base camp to prepare for the game with peace of mind.

So in the face of many Dalian fans at the scene, he chose to press down with both hands after scoring a goal. Compared with scoring, he was more grateful. In the post-match press conference this year, Director Wu thanked Dalian, a football city for the care and support given to Shenhua during this special period. . Finally, I wish the Dalian team led by Xie Hui will get better and better and achieve this year’s goals. work hard together.

