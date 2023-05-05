“Atomic Heart” has passed the verification of Steam Deck to get started playing sister flowers! |STEAM|Atomic Heart_Sina Technology_Sina.com





The developers of Atomic Heart announced today,The game is now verified on Steam Deck,and release a promotional video.

“Atomic Heart has officially passed Steam Deck compatibility verification, explore the crazy and sublime utopian world anytime, anywhere!”

“Atomic Heart” is a first-person shooter game developed by Mundfish Studio. The game is set in another world line of the real world.In this work, players will play the role of agent P-3 to take risks in this cool world, fight against crazy robots, and collect various weapons to complete their missions.

The game has a rich weapon system, with more than ten weapons to choose from, including gloves with abilities, traditional guns, energy guns, melee weapons, elemental enchantments, and more weapons will be added in the form of DLC in the future.

The weapons in the game have customization options, each weapon has a customizable elemental attribute, and there are five different levels. Each element grants the weapon unique skills and attacks.

It is understood that Steam Deck is equipped with a 7-inch screen with a resolution of 1280*800, supports a refresh rate of 60Hz, a typical brightness of 700nit, and supports touch.

In terms of core performance,Equipped with the architecture combination of AMD Zen2 CPU and RDNA2 GPU, the paper performance of the chip is roughly equivalent to Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U+MX450,Can run a variety of PC 3A masterpieces smoothly.

Screenshot of the promo:

