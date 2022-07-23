Home Sports Atp 250 in Gstaad, Berrettini wins against Thiem and flies to the final – Sport – Tennis
Atp 250 in Gstaad, Berrettini wins against Thiem and flies to the final – Sport – Tennis

Atp 250 in Gstaad, Berrettini wins against Thiem and flies to the final – Sport – Tennis

Gstaad (Switzerland), 23 July 2022 – Only Covid, in the last period, has managed to stop a Matteo Berrettini really in great shape. Dispose of the disappointment for the withdrawal from Wimbledon caused by the virus, the Roman tennis player wins the pass for the final of theAtp 250 di Gstaad, the third in a row after the Stuttgart and Queen’s tournaments taken home. The blue knocks out the Austrian Dominic Thiem taking just an hour and 17 minutes. A real domination that of the ’96 class, which imposes itself 6-1, 6-4, hitting the 12th consecutive victory. In the final act he will face the winner of the match between the Norwegian tomorrow, Sunday 24 July Casper Ruud and Spanish Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The surface changes (from grass to clay), but not the music: in this moment, Berrettini seems to be going at a different pace than his opponents. Thiem realizes this, who in the first set is literally overwhelmed in just half an hour. The second is more balanced, with the number 14 in the ATP ranking to snatch his opponent’s serve in the fifth game. Our representative also places another break and flies to 5-2, effectively mortgaging the match. And so, despite the slight decline that allows Thiem to shorten to 5-4, Berrettini celebrates access to the 11th final of his career.

“Compared to Friday I had a different approach – admits Berrettini – The more you play the more you feel better. I think it was my best match of the week, I had to raise the level because I know what quality my opponent had. If I showed more energy it is. thanks also to Thiem, who stimulated me. Who would I prefer to face in the final? I have already beaten two former champions of the tournament (Gasquet and Thiem, ed.), but in the final I will surely find another: Ramos-Vinolas won in 2019, Ruud in 2021. And I won in 2018! It will be tough, I always think about the match against Martinez… “.

