Lorenzo Musetti in the photo

Lorenzo Musetti he was eliminated in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Santiago de Chile by the excellent Spaniard James Munarwho managed to win the match without leaving room for surprises, closing the match with a score of 6-4 6-4 in just one hour and thirty one minutes.

The young Italian tennis player, very foul and uninspired, appeared decidedly slow and lacking the right grit to be able to reverse the inertia of the match. From the first game, Musetti was cold-spotted and suffered the break which was fatal for him to be awarded the first fraction.

Despite the few opportunities to be able to return to the match, Musetti managed to reach the break point twice more in the second set, but without luck. Munar, with skill, managed to snatch the serve from the young Italian and to go ahead by a set and a break. Musetti found himself on the edge, down 6-4 3-1, and was unable to react, handing the game over to his opponent.

This was certainly a performance to forget for Lorenzo Musetti, who had difficulty finding the right pace of play and taking advantage of the few chances available.