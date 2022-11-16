Djokovic’s solidity, Rublev’s fragility. This is how the match between the Serbian and the Russian number 7 in the world can be summarized, overwhelmed in two sets 6-4 6-1 by the former number 1 in the world. Nole went all the way to the top of the group, with his devastating pace, leaving nothing behind, not even crumbs to his rivals. On Monday it was Tsitsipas’ turn, yesterday it was Rublev who, although he is trying to work on his mental stability, lost his trebizond at just the wrong moment, in the tenth game of the first set, giving up his serve and handing the game over to the Serbian. Needless to say, Nole started in fourth place in the second, riding the wave of Andrey’s instability and flying 3-0 in an amen to close 6-1. “Here in Italy I feel at home – Nole said immediately after the match -. And this gives me more and more confidence and strength to play the best tennis. I’m particularly motivated also because there are many young players and I want to show that I can compete with them at this level. And in my opinion it’s not going badly…”.