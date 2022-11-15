Home Sports Atp Finals, Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in the red group
Sports

Atp Finals, Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in the red group

by admin
Atp Finals, Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in the red group

The Serbian passes in two sets and now leads the group, on Thursday he faces Rublev. Allegri and Stankovic also applauded him

A steamroller. Novak Djokovic does fast and well against Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 and settles at the top of the red group, canceling the Greek’s hopes of ending the season at number 1 in the world. Stefanos, who last year had to leave Turin prematurely to run in Switzerland to have surgery on his right elbow, could only have climbed to the top of the standings by winning the tournament undefeated. Break in the opening for the Djoker who keeps the advantage and wins the first set. He decides the tie break of the second set with two errors in his batting rounds that send Nole at 4-1. Tsitsipas manages to recover and get back to 5-4 but he is the former number 1 to serve for the match and close with an ace in an hour and 37 minutes amid applause, including those of Massimiliano Allegri, guest of Djokovic’s box. The Serbian’s next match will be Thursday against Andrey Rublev who beat Daniil Medvedev in the afternoon.

Desire for revenge

The Serbian, winner of Wimbledon (but without points), still managed to qualify for eighth place in the Race without taking advantage of the rule that allows Grand Slam winners to qualify for the Finals by closing the season in the top 20, is certainly the most motivated of the group . Nole, stopped for most of 2022 by the decision not to get vaccinated against Covid, has said several times that he felt humiliated by the exclusion, especially from the Australian Open, the Grand Slam he was aiming to win for the tenth time. Djokovic’s goal is to erase his bad memories by closing with the title of Masters, the sixth of his career, equaling Federer. “Thank you Italy for the welcome, you are always in my heart – says the champion in Italian, sparking the enthusiasm of the Pala Alpitour -. I really want to win. I knew that he had a very good service, but I manage with the reply…”.

See also  Progress in doubt and face every difficulty calmly——Interview with Wang Yunwei, a women's volleyball player

November 14, 2022 (change November 14, 2022 | 23:47)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Qatar World Cup, predictions qualified for the round...

Irving is eager to return to the game,...

Arco, the Paralympic world champions Enza Petrilli and...

China League One Roundup丨Qingdao Manatee welcomes six consecutive...

Executives: The 76ers inquired about KD, but the...

From Pogba to Chiesa, Juve’s weapons for Allegri’s...

Short Track Speed ​​Skating Four Continents Championship China...

The padel remains independent: the acquisition by the...

Wu Lei scored, Lv Wenjun and Wang Shenchao...

Match of Peace, Property: “Italy without a World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy