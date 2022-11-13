The Norwegian wins on his debut at Pala Alpitour: 7-6, 6-4 the final against the Canadian. Tonight at 9 pm Nadal-Fritz

Is Casper Ruud’s victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime a surprise? Yes, given the Canadian’s form and his final rush in recent weeks, no considering what the Norwegian has done during the year. The fact is that the inaugural match of the Nitto Atp Finals in Turin took home Ruud, seeded number 3, who in the first match of the green group he beat in two sets (7-6 (4) – 6-4 ) Auger-Aliassime, number 5.

not exciting game — This start of the Finals was anything but a good match. Not bad technically speaking, but boring without a doubt, especially in the first set, when it was dominated by the serves of one and the other (it never reached forty), with few points worthy of note and with a general flatness due to the style of the two players, who probably blend badly, and also because Felix Auger-Aliassime, on his absolute debut in the Finals, certainly did not offer his best performance, especially if you look at the last few weeks (sixteen wins in a row and three tournaments won). The tie break was decided in 3 points, with Ruud continuing to make no mistakes, while the Canadian made some very avoidable mistakes that cost him the first set.

a double fault is fatal — In the second, it went on without jolts until the 3-3, when Ruud cleverly varied the shots with the slice so effectively that Aliassime was almost confused. So surprised that at 15-40 the 22-year-old Canadian also committed an unfortunate double foul and there the game was practically closed, with the Norwegian who then put on automatic pilot until 6-4. Always underestimated player, the Scandinavian: it will not be spectacular, but he has a head and a control that few, very few have, and this sometimes makes all the difference in the world. First three points therefore for Ruud, Felix will have a lot to reflect on his performance. See also Economy Festival, it's up to the bridges: but the road to understanding is uphill

All 21 Nadal-Fritz — Tonight at 9 pm, again for the green group, the match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz. The doubles tournament is also at the start: first victory for the British Lloyd Glasspool and the Finnish Harri Heliovaara, who beat the Salvadoran Marcelo Arevalo and the Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer for 7-5 7-6 (3).

