Between duels for the throne, records of victories and the richest prizes ever, the first day of the tournament among the best 8 of the season starts in Turin

The fight for the number one, Djokovic chasing the Federer record, the great ball of the terrible rookies who promise battle to the veterans. The Nitto Atp Finals that start in Turin, in addition to crowning what will be the “Maestro”, also has other, and many, reasons of interest for fans and not, for this 2022 that closes and has seen the withdrawal of the ” Master of Masters ”, Roger Federer, the man who holds the finals record with six wins.

Nole chasing Federer — The Serbian, returning from a troubled year due to the well-known problems due to the Covid vaccine and the stops that have been imposed on him for this, is still present in Turin. Not only because he won Wimbledon (which didn’t even give him the usual 2000 points), but because he won almost all the other tournaments he was able to participate in (with defeats at Roland Garros, Bercy and Dubai) and entered anyway among the best eight of the year. Now, Djokovic, holding five Finals victories (like Sampras and Lendl), is looking for a link to another record, that of Federer. He hasn’t won since 2015. Will he succeed now? The Serbian always starts among the favorites, as is obvious, but his true level this year could not be seen, except with a lot of discontinuity. He succeeded in the enterprise, however, no one would be surprised. See also Atp Finals, Turin rekindles and dreams of a poker Italy

Duel for the summit — With the forfeit of the king of the ranking, Carlos Alcaraz (abdominal tear, out for at least six weeks), the hunt for the throne has also begun. Two players are on the list to finish the year at the top of the standings: Stefano Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal. If one of the two succeeds, he would be the fourth player this year to become No. 1 in the world (Djokovic, Medvedev, Alcaraz and one between Nadal and Tsitsipas). The calculations are not complicated: the Greek must win all the matches and obviously the tournament, while Rafa could be “satisfied” with reaching the final and winning all three matches in his group, or losing a match in the group and winning the tournament. .

I debutants — There are two debutants in the Finals, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz, who happened to be in the same group. The Canadian has returned from an incredible season finale, with three tournaments won in a row, 16 consecutive victories and a truly exponential growth in 2022, for the 22-year-old born on the same day as Federer: the cure Toni Nadal did him really good, and Turin can surprise. Fritz is under the Mole the package of Alcaraz, but within the eight it is all right, at least as far as we have seen this year. The 25-year-old Californian has won three titles this year (one of which is very heavy at Indian Wells) and has also shown big signs of improvement.

It starts with the green group, the one with Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz. At 2 pm Ruud will take the field against Auger-Aliassime, while in the evening session at 9 pm the revenge of the Indian Wells final between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz. The other group, the red one, will debut on Monday and is made up of Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Djokovic and Rublev. This is the program of Monday's singles: at 2 pm Medvedev-Rublev, not before 9 pm Tsitsipas-Djokovic. At 11.30 and 18.30 each day, double.

The formula — The Nitto Atp Finals feature a group stage, with eight players / pairs divided into groups of four. The eight seeded are determined by the Atp Rankings and the Atp Doubles Team Rankings on Monday after the last seasonal tournament in the ATP World Tour calendar. All singles matches are played to the best of three sets, with tiebreaks in all partial, including the final. All doubles matches are best of three sets, with a sharp point on 40 all and Match Tie-break in the third set. The top two in the groups qualify for the semifinals. The first player or team in Group A faces the second player or team in Group B and vice versa.

The prize pool — The prize pool is 14.75 million dollars, the same figure in euros at the current exchange rate which represents an increase of 103 percent compared to last year and 64 percent compared to London 2019, the last edition before the pandemic. If the winner manages to lift the trophy by also winning all the games in the group, he will collect 5 million which is the highest prize in history to date.

Where to see them — Daily appointment on Sky Sport Tennis and, for the main matches, Sky Sport Uno from 11 in the morning to midnight (also in streaming on Sky Go and Now TV). In addition, one singles match per day will also be broadcast in the clear, on Rai2 (and on the RaiPlay website), including the final on November 20.