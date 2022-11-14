He gives up the first set then wins in a comeback 6-7 6-3 7-6 after a two and a half hour arm wrestling and is currently leading the group. Tsitsipas-Kyrgios tonight

Friends, teammates, and more than ever rivals. Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev gave her a good deal of reason. Like two who love each other, like two who have known each other since childhood, who speak the same language. Who lived under the same conditions, excluded from Wimbledon because they were children of the usurper country, always in defense. In the end, the one who was not the favorite, on the weakest card, especially in the head, won. Rublev got it, 6-7 (7) 6-3 7-6 (7). Andrey, lost the first set at the tie break, took out all the physical and nervous energy to catch up and play it in the final match.

The minibreak for the 4-2 at the tie break is decisive, Rublev arrives 6-4 but with two match points he gets back 6-6, then 7-7, and returns to match point, this time serving on 8-7 after a another breathtaking exchange. Coach Fernando Vicente, who for years has worked with the current number 7 in the world, jumps in his chair at every exchange. Medvedev’s wife, who gave birth just over a month, on the same day as Mrs. Xisca Perello Nadal, speaks for herself. In short, a game to go crazy.

Peace message — “Peace, peace, peace is all we need” writes Andrey on the camera with the little energy he has left. “Daniil is one of the strongest players in the world, and above all he is one of my closest friends. But I immediately felt the ball well. On a mental level, however, it was very hard and I did not want what happened at the US Open to happen. , when I was ahead and then I lost “. With his hand bleeding after hitting the racket with a fist, Rublev concludes with a fatalistic sentence: “I think this time it is the case to overcome the round and not stop in the groups – he underlines, recalling previous experiences -. And if I have to go to home, I’ll go home. ” In the evening session, Mektic-Pavic will face Dodig-Krajcek in double, followed by the “big match” between Stefanos Tsitsipas, aspiring number 1 in the world, and Novak Djokovic on the hunt for one last great trophy to close the season in the black. See also World Cup, Water Polo: Italy-Spain 12-14 -

