The Russian loses the first set against the Greek, then wins 3-6 6-3 6-2. Now Ruud to dream of a place in the final. Stakhovsky awarded in military uniform

The victory he fought against his lifelong friend, Daniil Medvedev, gave him energy and self-confidence: “This time I hope to qualify for the semifinal, but if it doesn’t happen, it will be fine.” The wish was fulfilled, Andrey Rublev, on the third attempt, played the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a comeback 3-6 6-3 6-2. “Thank you Turin!” the Russian writes on the camera, finally always present to himself, without empty passages and madness. Now Casper Ruud is waiting for the cold, in a duel that promises great intensity: “I can’t wait to face him, it will be a great challenge. I have great respect for him, an example of how one behaves on the pitch. I hope to give together to him a great show”.

The match — First set in which a Greek break is enough to close with Andrey Rublev unable to recover as always gripping his bad moments. More balanced second set. We proceed on serve, with Rublev pushing hard and the Greek having to defend himself against two very delicate break points at 4-3. The first cancels it with his service, but in the second a straight out sends Rublev ahead 5-3 and service. An advantage that galvanizes the number 7 in the world who goes up 30-0 but lets himself be resumed at 30-30, then with a slap of straight goes to set point. But the situation is reversed in an instant and Stefanos has the opportunity to return. Without losing his temper, getting injured, or hitting each other with rackets, Rublev takes back the reins of the match and wins the second set. See also The opening of the National Games!Recalling the warm moments of the general secretary and the athletes

All to be redone — All to be redone for Tsitsi who in the third game of the third ends up 0-30 down and exasperated by the constant advice from the corner, he throws a ball between his team. Two more break points for Rublev who pushes and forces Stefanos to make a mistake with his forehand extending 2-1 and service. Meanwhile the psychodrama in the Greek box continues, Apostolos continues to talk uninterruptedly, Philippoussis looks at him bewildered, his mother sighs. And Rublev grows and at 4-2 he has the ball for the double break: the double fault by Tsitsipas sends Andrey at 5-2 to serve to qualify for the semifinals.

Stakhovsky in divisa — Before the start of the match, the ATP rewarded and greeted the players who have decided to retire this year. Without Roger Federer, busy in Tokyo where he will be engaged in an event-exhibition, Granoller, Gilles Simon, Joe Tsonga have arrived, among others. also the Ukrainian Sergyi Stkhovsky wanted to be present. The former number 31 in the world, who left tennis to defend his Ukraine by enlisting in the army, showed up at the Pala Alpitour center in his military uniform.

November 18, 2022 (change November 18, 2022 | 23:07)

