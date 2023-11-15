ATP Finals: Sinner defeats Djokovic in three sets

ATP-Finals

Local hero Jannik Sinner took a big step towards the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in Turin. The 22-year-old Italian defeated the Serb Novak Djokovic on Wednesday night in a thrilling game after over three hours of play with 7:5 6:7 (5/7) 7:6 (7/2) and went into the fifth duel with the world number one leaving the field as winner for the first time. Sinner converted the match point shortly before 12:30 a.m.



This means that everything is still open in the group before the last match day. On Thursday, Sinner and the Dane Holger Rune, trained by Boris Becker, will meet, who benefited from the rapid retirement of Stefanos Tsitsipas due to injury on Tuesday. From his point of view, the Greek had to give up after just 17 minutes due to back problems when the score was 1:2 and he will no longer be able to play in his last match on Thursday.

He will be replaced by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who will face Djokovic but has no chance of progressing. Sinner (2:0), Rune (1:1) and Djokovic (1:1) are fighting for a place in the semi-finals.

Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane Djokovic struggled with himself and his form, among other things, in the top duel with Sinner

Djokovic not at the top level

Djokovic also didn’t seem really fit in the highly anticipated duel with Sinner. The world number one made an unusually large number of mistakes, and he also had to have his neck treated in the second set. Sinner, on the other hand, played himself into a bit of a frenzy at times, but missed an earlier decision in the second set. He was already one break ahead in the third set before Djokovic countered again. Sinner secured the victory in the tiebreak and was then celebrated by the fans.

ATP-Finals in Turin

(Italy, hard court, hall)

Green group

Table: 1. Jannik Sinner (ITA/4) 2 4:1 2 2. Holger Rune (DEN/8) 2 3:2 1 3. Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) 2 3:3 1 4. Hubert Hurkacz (POL /9) * 0 0:0 0 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/6) 2 0:4 0

* Replacement for Tsitsipas

Schedule: Jannik Sinner (ITA/4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/6) 6:4 6:4 Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Holger Rune (DEN/8) 7:6 (7/4) 6:7 ​​(1/ 7) 6:3 Holger Rune (DEN/8) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/6) 2:1 ret. Jannik Sinner (ITA/4) Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) 7:5 6:7 (5/7) 7:6 (7/2)

Red group

Table: 1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) 1 2:0 1 2. Alexander Zverev (GER/7) 1 2:1 1 3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) 1 1:2 0 4. Andrej Rublev (RUS /5) 1 0:2 0 Schedule: Alexander Zverev (GER/7) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) 6:7 ​​(3/7) 6:3 6:4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Andrej Rublev (RUS/ 5) 6:4 6:2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) -:- -:- Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Alexander Zverev (GER/7) -:- -:-

