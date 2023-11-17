ATP Finals: Sinner helps Djokovic reach the semi-finals

ATP-Finals

Vienna winner Jannik Sinner won against Dane Holger Rune 6:2 5:7 6:4 at the ATP Finals in Turin on Thursday evening, helping defending champion Novak Djokovic reach the semi-finals. The world number one depended on a win for the Italian, while the Dane in turn would have had to win in order to throw Djokovic out of the tournament. Sinner was already a semi-finalist before the duel with Rune.



However, the 22-year-old South Tyrolean left no doubt from the start that he would take the game seriously, even though it was meaningless for him in terms of sport. After just 32 minutes, the fourth in the world rankings took the first set against a mistaken Rune.

But then Rune increased, and Sinner was apparently suffering from pain in his back. The Dane managed to equalize the set and fought doggedly for his semi-final chance. Sinner held on and managed the decisive break in the third set. to 5:4. Shortly before midnight, the Italian scored his first match point after 2:32 hours of play. Sinner is in the round of the last four at the ATP Finals for the first time in his career.

Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane Novak Djokovic struggled to victory against substitute Hubert Hurkacz

Djokovic is trembling his way into the semi-finals

Djokovic had previously beaten substitute Hubert Hurkacz 7:6 (7/1) 4:6 6:1 and clinched his second win. But because he had given up a set, he was dependent on Sinner winning.

Djokovic had more trouble with Hurkacz than expected. The Pole had stepped in for the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had already had to give up his second group game against Rune due to back problems. Although Hurkacz himself had no chance of advancing, the 26-year-old showed a strong performance and made life difficult for Djokovic, especially with his serve. In total, the Pole hit 24 aces.

Djokovic had won in three sets against Rune at the start, but then lost in three sets against Sinner. Ultimately, after several hours of trembling, the Serb was able to be happy about reaching the semi-finals of the tournament for the eight best tennis players of the year.

ATP-Finals in Turin

(Italy, hard court, hall)

Red group

Table: 1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) * 2 4:0 2 2. Alexander Zverev (GER/7) 2 2:3 1 3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) 2 3:2 1 4. Andrej Rublev ( RUS/5) 2 0:4 0

* In the semi-finals

Schedule: Alexander Zverev (GER/7) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) 6:7 ​​(3/7) 6:3 6:4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Andrej Rublev (RUS/5) 6:4 6:2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) Andrej Rublev (RUS/5) 7:5 6:2 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Alexander Zverev (GER/7) 7:6 (9/7) 6:4

Green group

Table: 1. Jannik Sinner (ITA/4) * 3 6:2 3 2. Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) * 3 5:4 2 3. Holger Rune (DEN/8) 3 4:4 1 4. Hubert Hurkacz (POL/9) ** 1 1:2 0 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/6) 2 0:4 0

* In the semi-finals

** Replacement for Tsitsipas

Schedule: Jannik Sinner (ITA/4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/6) 6:4 6:4 Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Holger Rune (DEN/8) 7:6 (7/4) 6:7 ​​(1/ 7) 6:3 Holger Rune (DEN/8) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/6) 2:1 ret. Jannik Sinner (ITA/4) Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) 7:5 6:7 (5/7) 7:6 (7/2) Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Hubert Hurkacz (POL/9) 7:6 (7/1) 4:6 6:1 Jannik Sinner (ITA/4) Holger Rune (DEN/8) 6:2 5:7 6:4