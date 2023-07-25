Home » ATP Hamburg 2023, Musetti in the 2nd round: defeated Elias Ymer in 2 sets
ATP Hamburg 2023, Musetti in the 2nd round: defeated Elias Ymer in 2 sets

ATP Hamburg 2023, Musetti in the 2nd round: defeated Elias Ymer in 2 sets

Lorenzo’s journey in Hamburg begins well musetti. Reigning champion on the red clay of Am Rothenbaum and fresh from the semifinal in Bastad, the carrarino beat the Swede Elias on his debut Ymer, n. 186 in the world, with a score of 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 16 minutes. A growing performance for Musetti who, after suffering the break in the fourth game of the first set, rapidly increased his strokes, winning 11 of the following 13 games. The blue he managed to hurt especially in response with 68% of points won on Ymer’s second, while on serve she fielded 72% of firsts with a yield of 76%.

Ora Kovalic about Seyboth Wild

Inserted in the lower part of the draw (led by the top seed n. 2, Andrey Rublev), Musetti will face in the second round the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild or Slovak Jozef Kovalik. The blue is unprecedented with both players.

