Show of the Spaniard who took just over an hour to beat the Russian tennis player, in his first knockout after 19 consecutive victories. For Alcaraz it is the eighth title in his career, the third 1000 after Miami and Madrid: thanks to this result he too returns to n. 1 in the world

Carlos alcaraz come back big in Indian Wells. The Spaniard won the Californian Masters 1000, also regaining the top of the ATP ranking from Nole Djokovic. A double result at the end of a dominated finish by the 19-year-old Spaniard against Daniil Medvedev, annihilated on his favorite surface after 19 consecutive victories. Just over an hour was enough for Alcaraz in a match that quickly took on the contours of a “Carlitos show“, summed up in the satisfied grin of his coach, David Ferrer. Alcaraz dominated, Medvedev took on the role of a supporting actor. And the score is the perfect mirror of all this: 6-3, 6-2.

The sprint start In the first set the departure is decisive. Not very effective Medvedev, immediately reactive Alcaraz who in the second game gains the break of advantage that he will be able to keep during the partial. In the second set the Spaniard manages to do better by ringing a series of four consecutive games won, breaking serve twice from the Russian who closed the match with only 33% of points won with the second, 14 unforced errors and 12 points in return. Very different numbers compared to those of Alcaraz (80% of points with the first and 18 winners, just to name a few) who thus crowned a perfect week, reiterating all his qualities. This is the eighth career title for the Spaniard, the third Masters 1000 after Miami and Madrid in 2022. See also Allegri after Juve-Spezia: "We need suffered successes"

Women’s title in Rybakina In the women’s tournament, however, the title went to Elena Rybakina who thus conquers her first WTA 1000 of her career. The Kazakh, who had eliminated Iga Swiatek in the semifinals by giving her just four games, beat the n. 2 of seeding Aryna Sabalenka (remake of the Australian Open final won by the Belarusian) with the score of 7-6(11), 6-4 in just over two hours. A particularly hard-fought challenge in the first set, decided in the tie break after 24 points played and two set points canceled by Rybakina. The reigning Wimbledon champion then gained a break lead in the second set, decisive for winning the set. With this result Rybakina salt n. 7 in the WTA rankingshis new best ranking.

Tennis Nadal will leave the top 10 after 912 straight weeks At the end of the Indian Wells Masters 1000, Nadal will drop out of the top 10 in the world rankings, ending the longest streak in the top 10 in history. A journey that began on April 25, 2005 and will end on March 20, 2023: a total of 912 weeks. The official announcement came after the victories in the quarterfinals in Acapulco by Rune and Fritz who have already overtaken the Majorcan in the standings. But what are the longest streaks in the top 10? Here is the ranking NADAL LEAVES THE TOP 10 Rafael Nadal’s record streak in the top 10 is about to end after 18 years. At the end of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 (a tournament that Rafa will not play due to injury), the Majorcan will drop out of the top 10 players in the ATP ranking after 912 consecutive weeks. An absolute record that marked an era of tennis

Here is the ranking with the longest streaks in history in the top 10 See also Carlos Alcaraz dominates Jannik Sinner and advances to the Indian Wells Masters 1000 final 20. Stan WAWRINKA (Sui): 244 weeks Start: 2013-05-27

Fine: 14-01-2018 19. Michael CHANG (USA): 245 weeks Started: 1993-07-19

Fine: 22-03-1998