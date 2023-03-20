Show of the Spaniard who took just over an hour to beat the Russian tennis player, in his first knockout after 19 consecutive victories. For Alcaraz it is the eighth title in his career, the third 1000 after Miami and Madrid: thanks to this result he too returns to n. 1 in the world
Carlos alcaraz come back big in Indian Wells. The Spaniard won the Californian Masters 1000, also regaining the top of the ATP ranking from Nole Djokovic. A double result at the end of a dominated finish by the 19-year-old Spaniard against Daniil Medvedev, annihilated on his favorite surface after 19 consecutive victories. Just over an hour was enough for Alcaraz in a match that quickly took on the contours of a “Carlitos show“, summed up in the satisfied grin of his coach, David Ferrer. Alcaraz dominated, Medvedev took on the role of a supporting actor. And the score is the perfect mirror of all this: 6-3, 6-2.
The sprint start
In the first set the departure is decisive. Not very effective Medvedev, immediately reactive Alcaraz who in the second game gains the break of advantage that he will be able to keep during the partial. In the second set the Spaniard manages to do better by ringing a series of four consecutive games won, breaking serve twice from the Russian who closed the match with only 33% of points won with the second, 14 unforced errors and 12 points in return. Very different numbers compared to those of Alcaraz (80% of points with the first and 18 winners, just to name a few) who thus crowned a perfect week, reiterating all his qualities. This is the eighth career title for the Spaniard, the third Masters 1000 after Miami and Madrid in 2022.
Women’s title in Rybakina
In the women’s tournament, however, the title went to Elena Rybakina who thus conquers her first WTA 1000 of her career. The Kazakh, who had eliminated Iga Swiatek in the semifinals by giving her just four games, beat the n. 2 of seeding Aryna Sabalenka (remake of the Australian Open final won by the Belarusian) with the score of 7-6(11), 6-4 in just over two hours. A particularly hard-fought challenge in the first set, decided in the tie break after 24 points played and two set points canceled by Rybakina. The reigning Wimbledon champion then gained a break lead in the second set, decisive for winning the set. With this result Rybakina salt n. 7 in the WTA rankingshis new best ranking.