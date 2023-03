From Cincinnati 2021 to Miami 2023, a year and a half later Lorenzo Sonego returns to the third round in a Masters 1000. The blue eliminated the Englishman Daniel Evans, n. 23 of the seeding, after two and a half hours of play with the score 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. A growing performance by the Turinese who, after losing the first set, rose in response and canceled a total of 12 break points out of 13. In the third round he will face either the American Tiafoe or the Japanese Watanuki