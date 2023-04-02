Daniel Medvedev a taboo for Jannik is confirmed Sinner. Even in the final of the Miami Open, the Russian tennis player prevailed, winning for the first time on hard courts in Florida, filing the practice with a score of 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 34 minutes of gameplay. Sinner cherished the dream of the first Masters 1000 of his career and the semifinal won with Alcaraz raised expectations, but precisely that three-hour match left so much waste that the blue was unable to dispose of.

Jannik appeared on his legs from the very first games, also asking for the doctor’s intervention during the first set of salts and tablets to be taken. “This morning I wasn’t at my best, I wasn’t feeling great” admitted Sinner at the end of the match. Difficulties that have all been seen because, after the break in favor in the fifth game of the first set, the match went completely downhill for Medvedev who conceded little or nothing on his serve. On the other hand, Sinner struggled to serve and committed in total 36 unforced errors.

However, it remains an unforgettable tournament for Sinner who archives the Sunshine Double with a semifinal in Indian Wells and a final in Miami. Elements from which to start again in view of the clay court season, as well as an improved ranking. Already because the Italian will be back in the world top 10 from Monday, matching his best ranking from no. 9. On the other hand, 2023 for Medvedev was extraordinary as he won the fourth title of the calendar year out of five finals played.