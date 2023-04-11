Home Sports Atp Monte-Carlo, today’s program on Sky Sport: where to see Sinner
Another day in strong shades of blue in Monte-Carlo, where the 2nd round matches close. Debut for Jannik Sinner, seeded No. 7 in seeding and fresh from the final in Miami. The blue, who this week reached his best ranking at No. 8 in the ATP rankings, faces the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, 38 in the world and his doubles partner in the Principality. In the only previous one in Antwerp 2021, Jannik left just 4 games to his rival. Argentine opponent also for Matteo Berrettini, who challenges Francisco Cerundolo, 33 in the ranking: there are no precedents between the two.

The whole tournament is live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis and streaming on NOW.

Today’s program in Monte-Carlo

