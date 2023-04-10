He is the first Italian on the field, an unprecedented challenge for him with the American Cressy as the second match of the Ranieri III field. “I feel the sensations of the past”, he confessed to the microphones of Sky Sport. From 11 the live starts on channels 201 and 205

On the second day of the Atp Masters 1000 of Monte-Carlo the first of the 5 Italians in the draw takes the field. There is Matthew Berrettini which challenges the American Cressy in the second meeting scheduled on the central field (probably around 13). There are no precedents between the blue and the American, a specialist in serve & volley: the two tennis players have never met not even at Challenger level or in the ITF junior circuit. From this Monday Sky Sport turns on two live channels for the Monaco Masters: Sky Sports One e Sky Sport Tennis which will be live from 11am until around 6.30pm

Berrettini: “I feel the sensations of the past”

Il number 22 in the world and reduce by one difficult start to the season, characterized by the eliminations in the first round of the Australian Open and in the second round of the Indian Wells and Miami Masters, but in Monte-Carlo the ascent could begin. And he himself explained to Sky Sport in recent days why: “This is a tournament that I particularly care about (lives and resides in the principality, ed) and I have the confidence to feel the same sensations of some time ago. I think I’m always the same person and the same player, it’s just a different time in my career. In recent years I have always gone to a thousand, many games and many injuries. I’ve paid a little for all of this. Now I’m working hard to try to play as many games as possible”