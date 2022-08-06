For Jannik and Matteo, their first career match in the round of 16 is expected. Immediately trouble in sight for the n.1 in the world who at his debut could find the bad boy Kyrgios

The main draw of the Montreal Masters 1000 has been drawn, a tournament that will start on Monday and will end on Sunday 14 August. At the starting line there will be only two blue players (awaiting the results of the qualifiers, in which Fabio Fognini is engaged), with Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini finished in the same half of the board and on a collision course for an unprecedented clash in the second round of final. In the bottom half together with “our” there are also the phenomena of the new generation such as Carlos Alcaraz (second favorite of the tournament that will debut with one between Tommy Paul and Vasek Pospisil), Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas (who finds a qualifier) ​​and Holger Rune . In the upper part, however, the favorite of the event Daniil Medvedev does not fish very well as, beneficiary of a bye, at his debut he could find the Australian threat Nick Kyrgios, finalist at Wimbledon and this week also protagonist in Washington.

GREAT ABSENT — A tournament that of Montreal, open to the most varied implications not only for the great talents present but also for those absent, such as Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal. The Serb, not vaccinated, was forced to give up the event due to the containment measures of the Covid-19 virus that exist between the States and Canada; currently even his participation in tournaments in Cincinnati and New York remains hanging by a thread. The Spaniard, on the other hand, was once again stopped by physical problems, in particular by abdominal discomfort, the same that forced him to retire at Wimbledon before taking the field for the semifinals. See also Thrill at the start, Canzian collides with Gallo but the Bronese driver starts again and wins the race

THE PATH OF JANNIK — The South Tyrolean n.1 of Italy will benefit from a bye in the first round and will make his debut with a qualifier and then move on to the intriguing derby with Matteo Berrettini (n.11 of the Canadian seeding) in the round of 16, in an unprecedented challenge that it would surely keep everyone glued to the screen. In the quarterfinals it would then be the turn of the third favorite of the tournament Stefanos Tsitsipas and in the semifinal Sinner would see it again with the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (seeded number 2) in their fourth career match. In the final there would be the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 1 in the world and this week finalist in the Los Cabos tournament.

THE PATH OF MATTHEW — The Roman will make his debut with the Spanish Carreno Busta and then find one of the prodigies of the Next Gen the Danish Holger Rune or a qualified. Following the road is decidedly uphill with the already talked about eighth final with compatriot Jannik Sinner and an explosive quarter-final with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the semifinals for Matteo, following the seeding but also the results of the last year, there would then be the predestined Carlos Alcaraz and to conclude the grand final with the reigning champion of the Us Open Daniil Medvedev, whom he has already met three times.

August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 11:06 am)

