New number one waltz at the ATP. Friday evening, the Italian Jannik Sinner dominated Carlos Alcaraz during the last four of the Miami Masters 1000 (6-7 [4], 6-4, 6-2). A defeat which relegates the Spaniard to second place in the standings in favor of Novak Djokovic. The Serb is, in total, the one who has spent the greatest number of cumulative weeks at the top, men and women combined. Since 2011, he has been at the top of the ATP for 380 weeks.
Sinner’s career, defeated in the final of the tournament by Daniil Medvedev (7-5, 6-3), allows him to return to the top 10, going from 11th to 9th place. The Russian goes from fifth to fourth place at the expense of Casper Ruud, who goes the opposite way. The best Frenchman remains Richard Gasquet (42nd), despite losing two places. But on the side of the Habs, the good news comes mainly from Adrian Mannarino, author of a good 13 places and now 49th in the world after his eighth in Florida. The Francilien takes the place of Benjamin Bonzi, who closes the top 50.
Van Assche 26th in Race
Another clearing in the blue sky, the entry into the top 100 of Luca Van Assche, the eighth Frenchman to achieve such a performance before his 19th birthday. 91st on Monday, he gained 17 places after winning Sunday’s Challenger ATP 125 on clay in San Remo against Juan Pablo Varillas (6-1, 6-3). The young Parisian is even 26th in the Race.