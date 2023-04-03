Sinner’s career, defeated in the final of the tournament by Daniil Medvedev (7-5, 6-3), allows him to return to the top 10, going from 11th to 9th place. The Russian goes from fifth to fourth place at the expense of Casper Ruud, who goes the opposite way. The best Frenchman remains Richard Gasquet (42nd), despite losing two places. But on the side of the Habs, the good news comes mainly from Adrian Mannarino, author of a good 13 places and now 49th in the world after his eighth in Florida. The Francilien takes the place of Benjamin Bonzi, who closes the top 50.