Original title: ATP rankings – Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing’s career high, Alcalás topped

On September 12, Beijing time, the ATP announced the latest men’s tennis world rankings. Spain’s Alcaraz reached the top with the U.S. Open men’s singles championship, breaking Hewitt’s record of 20 years and 8 months in 2001 at the age of 19 years and 4 months, becoming the youngest men’s singles world number one in ATP history. .

U.S. Open men’s singles runner-up Rudd lost to his Spanish opponent in the Grand Slam singles final twice this year (lose to Nadal at the French Open), but he also rose to second in the world for the first time. Nadal ranked third, Medvedev slipped to fourth. The biggest rise in the top 100 this week is Mutai. Mutai, who played in the main game as the lucky loser, broke into the top 16 all the way. This week, he improved from 112th to 84th. U.S. Open semi-finalist Khachanov moved up 13 places this week, from 31st to 18th.

In terms of Chinese players, Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing both broke the record for the highest singles ranking among Chinese male players, rising to 122nd and 131st respectively this week, both of which are expected to hit the top 100. In addition, Shang Juncheng has also reached the edge of the top 200.