ATP Rome, today’s results of the Internationals:

He recovered after a about an hour break on the Central the match between Novak Djokovic e Holger Rune, valid for quarters of Internationals of Italy . The match had been stopped at 6-2, 4-5 in favor of the Dane due to the rain. At 19 the second quarter-final between Ruud and Cerundolo, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis and streaming on NOW.

Djokovic-Rune, the breaking latest news of the match

Bad start for Nolewho perhaps also conditioned by a physical problem, concedes the joke twice in the initial stages, is 1-5 down and loses the first set 2-6 in just 38′, with not exactly encouraging body language. It is no coincidence that Djokovic asks for the intervention of physiotherapist at the start of the second partial and takes a pill. An argument for a dubious call to Rune is enough to lose your temper, suffer the first break of the match and give the Central a breather. Even the Dane is treated to the knee, while he begins to rain on the Forum. When he goes to serve for the set, however, the Serbian gets breakkare, before the referee interrupts the match for a flood on the 6-2, 4-5 (0-30) per Rune. After an hour’s stop we return to the field and Nole is surgical: two points in a row and set brought home 6-4. The Dane immediately breaks the serve in the opening of the third set.