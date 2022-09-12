Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner will be the most anticipated protagonists on the stage of the UniCredit Firenze Open, the ATP 250 tournament scheduled in the Tuscan capital from 10 to 16 October (qualifications on 8 and 9), of which it was announced tonight the official entry list. The two, returning from the quarter-finals of the Us Open, will be on the field in Florence with the aim of collecting precious points to win a place at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin (13-20 November).

Also included in the entry list are two other protagonists of blue tennis, Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego. Among the members also Holger Rune, Gael Monfils. The words of the tournament director, Paolo Lorenzi: “It is wonderful that the Italian Tennis Federation has managed to bring an ATP tournament back to Florence. In this city I saw my first match on the professional circuit and I got passionate about tennis. So I hope that this sport can bring many young people closer to our sport. All the best Azzurri – from Berrettini to Sinner, from Musetti to Sonego – will be on the pitch and this will be one more reason for the fans to come in large numbers to Palazzo Wanny and support our players. Happy tennis everyone! “