ATP Toronto, Vukic slips but wins the point against Monfils. VIDEO

Aleksandar Vukic was eliminated in 2 sets by Monfils (Sinner’s next opponent in the quarterfinals) at the Toronto Masters 1000, but took the applause of the Canadian public for a dream point. On 3-3 in the 1st set and service in his favor, the Australian saved a break point in a daring way: Vukic slipped, made a shot while lying down and then, after getting up, closed the rally with a winner down the line forehand. Review it at the beginning of the VIDEO above

IN THE NIGHT SINNER-MONFILS ON SKY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

