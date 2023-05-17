ATP Tour, the first digital trophy arrives thanks to Dao and Vechain – Sport Marketing News

For the first time in the history ofATP Tourthe trophies of one of his tournaments will be digitized by inserting a special chip NFC, recognizable from a simple smartphone, inside the IBI 2023 trophy. The chip will allow access to a digital experience of videos, images and data that will “expand” the physical object, giving access to a digital experience of the trophy itself.

The first “phygital” trophy which, thanks to blockchain and NFT technologies, becomes unique, non-replicable and endowed with a digital identity. Characteristics that represent a certificate of ownership of the phygital version of the trophy, a real certificate of authenticity. A combination of technologies that makes it possible to guarantee the authenticity of a physical asset, with higher levels of security than the current ones.

“We are proud of present the first digital trophy of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the result of the collaboration with FITP and with a number of partners,” he says Renato Grottola by vechain. “We firmly believe that phygital has the power to increase the value of traditional physical objects by enriching them with a digital dimension. Phygital is in fact the combination of the words “physical” and “digital” and describes the combination of physical products, information or experiences with digital ones”.

Not only technology and innovation, in fact, vechain will have visibility on the sideline of the tournament until the finals on 20/21 May: “If four of the top eight men’s seeds in Rome – Alcaraz, Sinner, Rune and Auger Aliassime – were born in the 2000s, it is because tennis already belongs to the future. This is why vechain is such an important technological and commercial partner of my company and of the Internationals of Italy”, comments the founder and CEO of DAO Stefano Dealessi.

The Masters 1000 in Rome is an event that will involve the best players of the ATP and WTA rankings: the number 1, 6 times winner and holder of the tournament Novak Djokovic and the reigning champion, undefeated at the Foro Italico since 2020, Every Swiatek. To challenge them: in the men’s field, in addition to the Italians Jannik Sinner e Lorenzo Musettithe winner of Barcelona and Madrid Carlos Alcaraz and that of Monte Carlo Andrei Rublev; while in the women’s tournament the winner of the Australian Open is a candidate for the title Aryna Sabalenkawho defeated Swiatek in Madrid, and last year’s finalist Our Jabeur.