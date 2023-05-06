ATP tournament in Madrid – Struff’s lucky loser fairy tale leads to the final – sport

The German continues his run at the ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid and meets Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Legend: Revenged for losing in qualifying

Jan-Lennard Struff in the semifinals against Aslan Karazew.

Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 65) is in the final of the ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid. The 33-year-old German originally got stuck in qualifying, but slipped into the main draw as a lucky loser, where he stringed victory after victory.

He played against Aslan Karazew (ATP 121) in Madrid for the second time. It was the Russian that Struff failed in the last round of qualification last week. Now the German took revenge in the semi-finals in the “Caja Magica” with a 4: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 victory for the clear two-set defeat and is the first lucky loser ever in a 1000 final.

Alcaraz is aiming for title number 4

There Struff has to deal with world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish defending champion defeated Borna Coric (CRO/ATP 20) 6: 4, 6: 3 on his 20th birthday. Alcaraz has not lost a set in Madrid since his opening game against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori.

Alcaraz is already aiming for his fourth title of the year in Madrid. He has already triumphed in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells and most recently Barcelona.

Legend: After the victory the cake

Carlos Alcaraz received a birthday cake after reaching the final in Madrid.

