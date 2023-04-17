ATP tournament in Munich: Top tennis in the BR24Sport live stream

At the International Tennis Championships in Bavaria, the first ATP tournament of the year in Germany, numerous top players will be serving, including last year’s winner Holger Rune from Denmark and Taylor Fitz/USA – both currently in the top 10 in the world rankings.

The German tableau is led by Olympic champion and Germany’s tennis star Alexander Zverev, plus Jan-Lennard Struff and Oscar Otte. Austria’s top player of recent years, Dominic Thiem, is also there.

Entire week in live stream, semi-finals and finals on BR television

The BR will initially broadcast the entire tennis week live up to and including Friday, April 21, two games per day in the stream at BR24Sport on the web and in the app.

The live games on Tuesday

It continues on Tuesday with the games Oscar Otte (Germany) against Sebastian Baez (ARG) at 11 a.m. Your commentator is Nils Hahn. From 3 p.m. Alexander Ritschard (SUI) – Jan Lennard Struff (Germany) will compete, commented by Florian Hecht.

Semi-finals and finals also live on BR television

The semi-finals on Saturday, April 22 (from 1.30 p.m.) and the final on Sunday, April 23 (from 1.15 p.m.) are also available on BR Fernsehen, as well as live streams and on demand in the ARD media library. The moderator and interviewer is Markus Othmer, and Philipp Eger will comment.