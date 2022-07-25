The blue gives himself his first victory in the major circuit by overcoming the Argentine Cachin (3-6 6-1 6-4). In the second round he finds Galan who beat the Ligurian 6-3 5-7 6-3. Lorenzo’s debut in the evening, champion in Hamburg

After Lorenzo Musetti’s first hurray at the ATP 500 in Hamburg, the young Italy of tennis in Umag continues to smile, which day after day has more and more the taste of home for Giulio Zeppieri. After having passed the qualifiers by racking up victories over players such as Gilles Simon and Elias Ymer, the 2001 class has in fact signed his first victory in the major circuit by beating Argentine Pedro Cachin with a score of 3-6 6-1 6 -4. “An incredible emotion”, declared the Roman at the end of the race, which ended after more than 2 hours of battle. “Playing here is beautiful and makes me feel a bit like I’m in Italy given the support I’ve been receiving since day one”, all the joy of Zeppieri who could have found his compatriot Fabio Fognini for a generational derby in the next round, and instead he will face the Colombian Daniel Galan (99 Atp), who overtook the Ligurian with the score of 6-3 5-7 6-3 in two hours and 43 minutes.

musetti tomorrow — After having lifted the first trophy in his career, it is already time to return to the field for Lorenzo Musetti, who will make his debut in Umag tomorrow in the last match scheduled at Goran Ivanisevic Stadium, not before 20:00. The Next Gen of Carrara will face the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene for the second time in his career: the only precedent dates back to last year, on the occasion of the quarter-finals of the Lyon tournament, with Musetti who won in two sets 6-3 7-6 (2). Together with the tennis player from Carrara, Franco Agamenone, coming from the qualifiers, will also play his first round match, who will find the Serbian Laslo Djere. See also Tennis, Camila Giorgi wins in Montreal by beating Karolina Pliskova in the final

torneo “next” — Italy’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner is also involved in Umag – stopped from Wimbledon with an ankle problem – who, as second seeded, will make his debut directly in the second round against the winner of the match between M. Ymer and Jaume Munar. In short, the Croatian one (six blues at the debut in the main draw), but also “Next”, as five of the eight seeded players have not yet turned 22 years old: Carlo Alcaraz (19 years and 2 months ), Jannik Sinner (20 years and 9 months), Holger Rune (19 years and 2 months), Sebastian Baez (21 years and 5 months) and Lorenzo Musetti (20 years and 3 months). The future really is now.

July 25, 2022 (change July 25, 2022 | 9:30 pm)

