Mourinho’s alarm after the matches against Ludogorets and Helsinki has not yet had the desired effect: Roma creates, creates a lot but, Dybala aside, struggles to score. What was supposed to be the flagship of the team, that is the attack, still does not mesh. Pellegrini has just scored one goal (last year he was six), Abraham is at 2 (half a year ago), Zaniolo is dry (but the shoulder injury must be considered, he has only played four games), so like El Shaarawy, now injured too.