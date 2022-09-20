Home Sports Attack alarm, Rome creates a lot, but no longer knows how to score (apart from Dybala …)
Sports

by admin
Mourinho had already raised the issue after the races with Ludogorets and Helsinki, but the situation has not changed. Paulo is at four, but all his comrades in the ward are struggling and Abraham appears nervous

Mourinho’s alarm after the matches against Ludogorets and Helsinki has not yet had the desired effect: Roma creates, creates a lot but, Dybala aside, struggles to score. What was supposed to be the flagship of the team, that is the attack, still does not mesh. Pellegrini has just scored one goal (last year he was six), Abraham is at 2 (half a year ago), Zaniolo is dry (but the shoulder injury must be considered, he has only played four games), so like El Shaarawy, now injured too.

