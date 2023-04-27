attack Inter and Marotta! Milan, Maldini takes the new Kvara?

The double challenge between Inter e Juventus in the semifinal of the Coppa Italia he saw the Nerazzurri triumph with an overall result of 2-1. Yesterday evening, at the end of the match, everything would have happened in the underpass. A Massimiliano Allegri furious that, according to what reported by Gazzetta dello Sporthe would attack l’Inter and its managers Sleeping e Marotta.

Allegri furious, what an attack on Marotta and Inter

Appearing calm in the declarations, the coach from Livorno would have vented his anger a few moments before the final whistle. The coach of Juventus he would have attacked first with Baccinwith whom there had already been some disagreements at the Allianz Stadium and then also with Marotta, with whom he collaborated in black and white. “You are shit, you have to finish sixth“, this is the sentence addressed to the Nerazzurri. An unpleasant episode just a few days after the one that involved the deputy Landucci against the Napoli.

And it seems it didn’t end there. Then turning to his players, Massimiliano Allegri he would have said “Let’s get them sixth let’s get in front of him in the standings and let’s not send them in Champions“. It remains to be seen whether these sentences will be confirmed, but there would seem to have been an outlet. Any sanctions will be decided by the federal inspectors present.

Kessie at Inter? Barcelona are asking for 30 million

Quite a different mood in the house Inter, where the results achieved in recent weeks make us look to the future with optimism. And in the world of football, future often rhymes with transfer marketwith a name that is making a comeback: that of Frank Kessie.

Returning from a first year subdued to Barcelona, the Ivorian could be out of the Catalans’ plans. Protagonist of the return to the top of the Milan, Kessié could leave Spain after just 365 days, and the options certainly don’t make his former Rossoneri fans smile. The midfielder has a lot of following in Premier Leaguewhile in Italy the Interest appears to be strong dell’Inter. The Nerazzurri would be ready to offer the Blaugrana club one exchange on par with Brozovich, long sought by Xavi. Although Kessié does not represent a non-transferable profile, Barcelona are not willing to make discounts: cost of the operation 30 million euros.

Milan, the Spertsyan jewel can arrive from Russia

Looking forward to understand the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovicwhich seems to be further and further away from Milan and from football in general, due to the numerous injuries, the fans look forward to the summer to figure out what the name of the next AC Milan striker. Maldini and Massara have already taken precautions in recent weeks by renewing the vice World Champion, Olivier Giroudfor another vintage, then until 2024but another striker will almost certainly arrive.

According to the latest rumors, the names that are mentioned by the major newspapers are those of Balogunstriker of Reimse Analystsstriker of Lens, both in Ligue 1 and both with a large number of goals to their credit. But not only. In fact, second Sport24 the Rossoneri would be on the trail of an Armenian talent from the Russian championship: it is about Eduard SpertsyanArmenian striker of Krasnodar born in 2000, which he put to work 14 goals and 11 assists this season and which ended up in the sights of several European clubs, including Milan, Fiorentina and also Olympique Marseille.

An operation, if it were to go through, which would be so reminiscent of the one made by Napoli con Kvaratskheliawhich before Dinamo Batumi had played in Russia al Rubin Kazan.