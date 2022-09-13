Home Sports Attack on goal, Pordenone stretches Virtus and leads the standings
Attack on goal, Pordenone stretches Virtus and leads the standings

Attack on goal, Pordenone stretches Virtus and leads the standings

Two goals between the two halves and Pordenone flies. On the field of Virtus Verona the neroverdi center the second victory in three games, after that vanished with mockery in the final last Friday in Lignano against Juventus NextGen. In short, Di Carlo’s team seems to be at ease away from home, where they have always won in this Serie C championship so far.

On the third day, therefore, the green lizards are at the top of the standings with 7 points, tied with Pro Patria (2-0 at Mantova) and Novara, stopped at 1-1 at home by Triestina.

Good result, the one caught in Verona, also for the two scorers: first Candellone, then Magnaghi, or the offensive couple that the fans were expecting to unlock. The next match will be on Saturday at 5.30 pm on the Sangiuliano City field.

VIRTUS VERONA-PORDENONE 0-2

VIRTUS VERONA (3-5-2): Sibi, Ruggero, Daffara, Faedo (1 ‘st Tronchin); Mazzolo, Talarico, Halfredsson, Lonardi (25 ‘st Nalini), Manfrin (25’ st Zarpellon); Danti (32 ‘st Casarotto), Gomez (32’ st Prior). Available: Giacomel, Siaulys, Begheldo, Sinani, Amadio, Santi, Cellai, Vesentini, Turra, Munaretti. Herds Fresh.

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Andreoni, Pirrello, Ajeti, Benedetti; Torrasi (16 ‘st Deli), Burrai (43’ st Giorico), Pinato (25 ‘st Biondi); Zammarini; Magnaghi (16 ‘st Dubickas), Candellone (43’ st Piscopo). Available: Martinez, Turchetto, Maset, La Rosa, Ingrosso, Negro, Baldassar. Herdsman Di Carlo.

Referee: Tremolada from Monza, assistants Cravotta from Città di Castello and Camilli from Foligno. Fourth official Iannello di Bassano del Messina.

Markers: at 42 ‘Candellone; in the second half, at 3 ‘Magnaghi.

See also  Rovella tells himself: "I wanted to play with Dybala, but Vlahovic is fine"

Note: Faedo, Ruggero and Andreoni were warned. Corners 7-8. Recovery: 2 ′ pt, 5 ′ st.

