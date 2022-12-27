Home Sports Attempted murder in Bologna, horror in via Rialto. The children wanted to help their mother: “We were afraid”
Attempted murder in Bologna, horror in via Rialto. The children wanted to help their mother: "We were afraid"

Attempted murder in Bologna, horror in via Rialto. The children wanted to help their mother: “We were afraid”

Bologna, 27 December 2022 – He had the door opened by deception, he lost his mind, he ex-partner stabbed in the throat in front of them three small children and then, in the throes of utter madness, video call the father of the 25-year-old girl: “Come, I just killed your daughter.” Then escape in a stolen car in via Rialto, the crash in via de’ Carbonesi and the desperate race in piazza Galileo Galilei, a stone’s throw from the police headquarters, where he was eventually arrested.

A dramatic Christmas Eve, experienced at dawn in the historic center, starring a 31 year old Moroccan whose name was already heavily in law enforcement databases with a number of precedents for trafficking and serious injury. “I’ve never seen him in these conditions – the lawyer commented Matthew Sanzani, his defender already in the past – and now we will ask a psychiatric investigation. My first thoughts go to the offended person and his family.”

Hour after hour, she continues to take small steps forward in her bed in the Major’s intensive care unit where she arrived in desperate conditions due to throat wounds inflicted with a pair of scissors.

“It came with a section of the common carotid artery – explains the vascular surgeon Paul Teutonic – usually, with an injury of this type you don’t even get to the hospital. Instead he succeeded, but we intervened with the utmost urgency, as if we were on the street or in a war situation. It took 13 bags of blood. It was a very complex operation: our part lasted about two and a half hours, then the ENT colleagues intervened and the sutures for other facial wounds followed. Six hours in all.”

Christmas Day the 25-year-old opened her eyes recognizing the parents and sister.

Relatives have been entrusted at the moment the three children of the couple, aged 2, 4 and 8 respectively, the only eyewitnesses of what happened in the house in via Rialto: the eldest, completely in shock, was heard in a protected form. “We wanted to help mom but we were scared”said the little one.

Their father in 2021 had been sentenced to one year for serious injuries against another woman, while the 25-year-old ex-partner had reported him in 2019 for mistreatment.

Now he has to answer for attempted aggravated homicide e you robbery (of the car in via Rialto). On Christmas day he was heard two hours in jail since pm Nicola Scalabrini but the Moroccan remembered little or nothing of the attack: when he acted, in fact, it was totally affected by alcohol and drug abuse. This morning the validation of the detention.

