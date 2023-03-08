The President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontanatook part today in Palazzo Lombardia at the conference ‘Women, sport and more’ promoted by CONIin collaboration with Confindustria.

They also took part in the appointment Novella Calligaris, Silvia Salisvice president of CONI, Ludovica Mantovanipresident of the FIGC Women’s Football Division e Lorraine Bertonpresident of the Technical Group of Sport and Major Events of Confindustria and president of Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti.

“On this important day – said Fontana – which recognizes the many steps forward made in the social, political and economic fields by women, we want to reiterate that there should be no inequality even in sport. Yet, there has been discrimination in this area and all barriers need to be removed. The Lombardy Region is in the front row in support of this battle for gender equality which, we hope, can really be achieved as soon as possible “.

“The data on sports management – ​​said Silvia Salis, deputy vice president of CONI – are still not very comforting even if we have come a long way. I would like to see more women involved in sports clubs in the area because it is from the bottom up that things can be changed at the top. To also emerge in governance, I advise women – she concluded – to imagine themselves not only as athletes but also in other roles in sports organizations, management and high-profile roles ”.

“We need a cultural change – said Novella Calligaris, journalist and first Italian athlete to win an Olympic medal in swimming – because men and women must have the same roles and be interchangeable. We must intervene at the grassroots level and educate our children so that they understand that there is no gender difference in society”.